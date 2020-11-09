Piper Sandler Raises Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $16.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

