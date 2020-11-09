Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,002. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 62.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 837.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.