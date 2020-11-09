POA Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

