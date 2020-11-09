Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $382.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.92. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,455.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,107 shares of company stock worth $26,000,118 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

