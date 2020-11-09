Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 936.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $26,000,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $382.89 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $391.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

