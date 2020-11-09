PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) VP Sells $518,441.00 in Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional raised its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Motco raised its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

