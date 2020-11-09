Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) vs. 10x Genomics (OTCMKTS:TXG) Head-To-Head Contrast

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Pressure BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 60.28 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -184.63 Pressure BioSciences $1.81 million 3.13 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 10x Genomics and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% Pressure BioSciences -1,178.97% N/A -721.47%

Summary

10x Genomics beats Pressure BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes and other processing tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves government institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic laboratories. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with The Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biomedical mass spectrometry; and NutraLife Biosciences for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

