ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)’s (PSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.45 ($14.65).

ETR PSM opened at €10.95 ($12.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

