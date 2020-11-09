Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.