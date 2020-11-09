PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,907,385.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,369. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 995,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,522,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

