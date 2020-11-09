Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $248,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $77.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

