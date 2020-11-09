Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.70 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

