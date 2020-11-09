Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $540,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $61.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

