Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.16, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

