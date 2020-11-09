Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

