Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

