Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $279.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

