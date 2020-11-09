Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

OTIS opened at $63.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

