Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 103 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 800,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,299,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,021,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $171.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

