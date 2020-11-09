Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 1,325 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.