Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 518 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 56,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 853,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

