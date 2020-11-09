Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

CME Group stock opened at $150.59 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

