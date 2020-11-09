Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

VLO opened at $38.17 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

