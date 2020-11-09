QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Set at $160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

