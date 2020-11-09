QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.08.

QCOM stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

