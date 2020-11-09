RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

