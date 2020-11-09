Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.