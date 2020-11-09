Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.62.

RPD opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

