Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £143.60 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton bought 10 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £143.60 ($187.61).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,692 ($22.11) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.95).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.74) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,535.71. The company has a market cap of $888.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.90) price target (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($31.68)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,829 ($23.90).

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

