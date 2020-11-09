Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $105.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.08.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 over the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

