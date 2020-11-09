Raymond James Increases Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$24.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.42. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$25.53. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

