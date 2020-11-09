Raymond James Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $18.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.56 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

