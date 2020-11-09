Raymond James Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $140.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

