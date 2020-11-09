Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$100.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSU. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.57.

Shares of TSU opened at C$90.25 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$31.55 and a 52 week high of C$96.77. The firm has a market cap of $926.78 million and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

