Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

