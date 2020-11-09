Realogy’s (RLGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.93. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

