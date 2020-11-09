Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,682.65 ($100.37).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,616.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,345.27.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.