Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $217.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.