Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

