Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $578.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.62 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total transaction of $16,560,617.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,513,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,127 shares of company stock valued at $98,571,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

