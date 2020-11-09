Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

