Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Repay by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

