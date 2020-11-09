Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

