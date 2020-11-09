Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $97.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

