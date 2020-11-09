Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Roth Capital currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NYSE REZI opened at $18.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

