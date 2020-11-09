ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

RMD stock opened at $214.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.68. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $216.06. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

