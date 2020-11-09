Reviewing Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civeo and Target Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $527.55 million 0.24 -$58.49 million ($0.23) -3.16 Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.44 $6.24 million $0.48 2.89

Target Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Civeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -30.10% 0.38% 0.15% Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10%

Volatility and Risk

Civeo has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Civeo and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civeo presently has a consensus target price of $0.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Civeo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services; recreation facilities; and camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. In addition, the company provides site selection, permitting, engineering and designing, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as catering and managed services. It owns and operates 28 lodges and villages with approximately 30,000 rooms and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. The company serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

