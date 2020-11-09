Reviewing U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) and Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATRO)

U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of U.S. Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Aerospace has a beta of 28.66, suggesting that its stock price is 2,766% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Aerospace and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Astronics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Astronics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than U.S. Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Astronics -22.15% -2.68% -1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Astronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astronics $772.70 million 0.27 $52.02 million $0.91 7.46

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Aerospace.

Summary

U.S. Aerospace beats Astronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Aerospace

U.S. Aerospace, Inc. produces and supplies aircraft assemblies, structural components, and engineered and precision machined details. It also supplies structural aircraft parts for military aircraft. The companies offers its products for the United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, and other aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, and defense contractors. U.S. Aerospace, Inc. was formerly known as New Century Companies, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Aerospace, Inc. in April 2010. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace, and communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management, connectivity equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft; and wireless communication testing primarily for the civil land mobile radio market, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

