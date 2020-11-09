Reviewing Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $33.37 billion 1.37 $1.97 billion $1.13 23.25 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Volatility & Risk

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 4.91% 20.34% 9.42% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Summary

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company also operates 540 Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; 97 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; 143 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and 31 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

