ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

